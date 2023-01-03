Nunez leads the wayward way as Bees beat Reds for first time since 1938

  • Brentford have never lost a Premier League game in which they’ve opened the scoring, winning 15 and drawing four times.

  • Liverpool have lost each of their last 21 Premier League games in which they'd been two or more goals behind at half-time, since a 3-2 win at Man City in October 2008.

  • Brentford ended a nine-match winless run against Liverpool in all competitions (D2 L7), with this win their first victory over the Reds since November 1938.

  • Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez has missed more big chances than any other player in the Premier League this season (15).

  • Brentford’s Yoane Wissa has scored two goals in his three Premier League games against Liverpool; he hasn't scored more than one against any other side.