Sutton's prediction: 1-0

When I started playing for Horsford Under-12s, I was only eight. We used to lose games about 20-0 most weeks.

By the time we were 12, we had started to batter everyone. That was when Derby boss Paul Warne came to play for us, so he never did the hard yards!

I'm so pleased to see Paul doing so well with Derby as a manager and not just because he used to play alongside me for my village team. He did a great job at Rotherham and I don't think he got enough credit for his work there.

He is a bit of an expert at getting promotion from League One and that is his aim this season too, but it means his side have a bit of a free hit at West Ham.

The Hammers' win over Everton last week was obviously huge for them, and for their manager David Moyes, but they have to be careful here.

A defeat would heap the pressure back on Moyes, who has to cope without injured striker Danny Ings. This could turn into a difficult evening for him.

Krept's prediction: 0-2

