Things have been "doom and gloom" around Leeds says Sam Allardyce, who says they must lift themselves for the "big task" ahead of them.

The new Leeds head coach was speaking to the media before his first match in charge against Manchester City.

"In terms of response, I couldn't be any more pleased about the fact the players have aired their views, which is very important for me about how to go forward," said the former England boss.

"We have put a plan together about the big task we have in front of us, analysed the best way we can play on Saturday and been listening to the staff about how best the players play in what positions."

Allardyce has just four games to try and save the Whites faltering season and has been trying to lift the spirits in training alongside his assistants Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane.

"We have created a bit of an atmosphere in the way we like to work - making the training ground a nice place to come to," he said.

"That doesn't feel like that with the results Leeds have had recently. It's been a bit doom and gloom and we have to try to lift that.

"We can do that to a certain degree, but the only way we lift that in the end is to start getting the results.

"We have to try to do that starting on Saturday because there are only four games left to try to survive in the Premier League."