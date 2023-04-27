The impact of Newcastle's Saudi-backed takeover on fans has been a topic discussed on the latest episode of How To Buy A Football Club.

Charlotte, from Newcastle United supporters trust, told the BBC Sounds podcast: "Nobody consulted with us before the takeover, it is not really our business in a lot of ways who owns the football club.

"What is important is that fans feel listened to and that they are enjoying their football on the pitch. Yes there are some really big issues and I don’t want to put them down.

The atmosphere at St. James' Park has always been good, even during the Mike Ashley era, but not great. Ultimately the fans love their team and their club. But since the takeover it has been unbelievable and the city feels like it is alive again. The pubs are full and people can’t wait to get into the ground.

"It is such a special thing to be part of and we feel united."

Callum, who is also from the Newcastle United supporters trust, added: "Newcastle fans went basically overnight from 15 years of a lack of investment - if not particularly zero in the club, the community, the city and squad - to having owners who were very public about their ambition for the club.

"We went from one extreme to another. We now have a club that will show the ambition we wanted it to for 15 years. We weren’t thinking about all these other consequences - what do these owners do? And what do they stand for? We were jubilant as we had our club back.

"The investment the new owners have put into the women's team is absolutely enormous. The women's team never played at St. James' Park before the takeover went through and they are selling 20,000-30,000 tickets in what is the fourth tier of women's football."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds