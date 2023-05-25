Have your say on the 'special times' at Brighton

Brighton's 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Wednesday night confirmed a top-six finish for the Seagulls in the Premier League.

Sunday's 3-1 win over Southampton had already secured European football of some level, but Julio Enciso's stunning strike against the champions gave Roberto de Zerbi's side the point they needed to ensure it will be in the Europa League.

Goalkeeper Jason Steele lauded "special times" at a club "driven by a top, top manager" in De Zerbi, who was hailed as "the perfect man" by owner Tony Bloom.

De Zerbi arrived in September after Graham Potter left for Chelsea and has overseen the continued rise of Brighton, who will play in Europe for the first time in their history.

"It has been difficult, we've had a transition with a new manager coming in and everyone has responded in a brilliant way," said striker Danny Welbeck.

"This club is on a rise and we can't wait for the Europa League next season."