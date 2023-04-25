Leeds 1-1 Leicester: Analysis

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at Elland Road

This was a contest between two out-of-form teams who are scrapping to preserve their top-flight status and both sides left having to be content with a point.

Roared on by raucous home crowd, Leeds outmuscled their opponents for much of the game by snapping into tackles and their aggression was evident with four players picking up bookings.

Luis Sinisterra put them in front with a well-taken header but they failed to push forward in the second period and were punished by substitute Jamie Vardy's late equaliser.

Leicester picked up a pivotal win over Wolves at the weekend - their first in nine games - but they failed to back up that showing in West Yorkshire.

Leeds next face Bournemouth on Sunday while Leicester host 18th-placed Everton the following day.