Rodri says Manchester City have the "hunger to get revenge" after last year's defeat to Real Madrid.

City were in pole position to progress to the Champions League final for a second season in a row when they were two goals up on aggregate in the Bernabeu heading into the 90th minute.

However, two injury-time goals from Rodrygo turned the tie on its head before Karim Benzema's penalty in extra time sent Real through.

With their semi-final rematch on Tuesday, City midfielder Rodri said he was looking forward to setting the record straight.

"Football gives you the option to have revenge," he said. "I have the philosophy and my team-mates have the philosophy that you can always learn from past experiences.

"Football is like this. You can be brilliant for 180 minutes but it is not enough or sometimes you can lose the leg in five minutes. In the last minutes in that leg we didn't handle the right way and we have to learn from that.

"But we have changed a lot. It is a new year and we are here to fight again with a new smile and hunger to get revenge."

City are in fine form as they chase down a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble and Rodri feels the club's mentality consistently drives them to success.

"The philosophy we have pushes us and gets us better," he said. "We try to teach this level of ambition and hunger. You need something here to go again and have the proper mentality.

"We need to fight like a small team, run like a small team and then we have top players who deserve to win things. We will fight for everything."