Hearts 'progressing' as Naismith eyes away win

Caretaker boss Steven Naismith has urged Hearts to build on their encouraging display against Celtic by securing a first Premiership away win of 2023.

The Jambos, who visit St Mirren on Saturday, have lost five successive road trips and gone seven without an away victory in the league since winning 3-2 at St Johnstone in late December.

But Naismith is taking plenty of encouragement from last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Celtic, with both goals coming after Alex Cochrane’s contentious and VAR-assisted red card on the stroke of half-time, as they look to reel in Aberdeen's five-point lead in third place.

"If anything it gives us more confidence," he said. "We have challenged the team at the top of the league who have been away out in front consistently with their performances and limited them to very little opportunities.

“First half we caused them loads of problems and not many teams have done that this season.

"There were lots of positives and that's the way we looked at it coming away from the game. Not just looking at the game but the data that comes with it, it's not perception, it's fact.

"In the first half we were the dominant team, we created the better chances. We also analysed the goals and how they came and what we can do better.

"But overall we are still definitely progressing as I would like and now we have to get results. The next couple of games for us are going to be important.

"St Mirren have consistently been in most games this season and they have done really well to get into the top six.”