Former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has left his role as manager of Russian Premier League side Krasnodar without taking charge of a single match.

The German was appointed in January and signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the club.

Fakre spent four and a half years at Carrow Road before his dismissal in November with the club bottom of the Premier League.

He was scheduled to manage his first Krasnodar game at home to Lokomotiv Moscow last weekend but the fixture was postponed because of the suspension of Krasnodar airport operations following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"Krasnodar and Daniel Farke have terminated the contract by mutual agreement," a statement on the club's official Twitter account read.

"His assistants Edmund Riemer, Chris Domogalla and Christopher John also leave the club."