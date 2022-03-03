Norwich v Brentford: What does the form show?
Norwich earned their first Premier League win of the season in the reverse fixture against Brentford in November – they’re looking to complete their first league double over the Bees since 1959-60.
Brentford are winless in their last six league games against Norwich (D2 L4) since a 2-1 win at Carrow Road in December 2017 in the Championship.
Norwich manager Dean Smith took charge of Brentford 143 times between 2015 and 2018 – he’s never won against sides he’s previously managed in all competitions, drawing one and losing three of his four such games.
Brentford have picked up just one point from their last 24 available in the Premier League (D1 L7) since beating Aston Villa 2-1 in January. The Bees’ run of eight games without a win is the longest current winless run in the competition.