We've been asking whether you are concerned about Spurs' current form, following three defeats in a row for Antonio Conte's men.

Here are some of your comments:

Chris: Why does no one associated with football have a memory longer than a week or two? It’s a few poor games, the run of nine undefeated wasn’t a run of nine amazing performances. Why do we have to lurch from crisis to celebration and back again every few weeks? Top six is about where we are at - we should aim for fourth but we can’t expect it straight away.

Howard: We have lost to three in-form sides. Our defence is shaky and we are conceding too easily but we need Skipp, Hojbjerg and Dier back sharpish. Until we sort out that defence, the midfield really do need to help out.

Mike: I have followed them for 70 years, and this is the worst for me. No passion, no desire to fight, and with the money they are on, they should be ashamed. Most want sacking.

Do you agree with the comments above? Let us know