Wasteful United drop points in top-four pursuit

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

For United, it was another of those frustrating games that Ralf Rangnick has complained about often during his short tenure.

The hosts created a succession of chances - and spurned the lot. Ronaldo was the first culprit, when he stuck a post. But Fernandes was the worst.

The Portuguese was on the end of a flowing move involving Elanga and Ronaldo, but with only Ben Foster to beat drove his shot straight at the Watford keeper.

Fernandes then turned a volley wide when he was picked out by Paul Pogba completely unmarked and in a central position with the goal at his mercy.

He was off target with a far-post header as well, although that incident was almost as noteworthy for the fact Ronaldo stayed on his feet when Foster came careering out of his goal, when he surely would have had a decent penalty shout if he had gone down.

Instead, he went around his one-time United team-mate before providing the cross Fernandes failed to convert.

The hosts fared no better in the second period, with Elanga getting on the end of a flowing move he started - but missing the target with his shot.

Ronaldo lent against a post almost in reflection as another chance went begging, before driving a shot straight into Elanga.

Substitute Jadon Sancho curled an effort over before Fernandes drove the final opportunity straight at Foster.