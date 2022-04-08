Chances at a premium for Foxes

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Leicester will have plenty of optimism going into next week's tie knowing PSV have lost nine out of their past 10 quarter-finals in Europe.

After a watchable first half, the contest disappointingly petered out, and in the end there were just three shots on target between the sides.

Mario Gotze's early effort, thwarted by Kasper Schmeichel, was their only shot on target in the entire contest, while goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo's saves from Timothy Castagne and James Maddison were both comfortable to deal with.

Kelechi Iheanacho, meanwhile, missed a glorious chance when he ran through on goal but dinked his shot wide, while the Nigerian also shot off target in the second period.

England Under-21 international Noni Madueke shot over from a promising position for the visitors, and Ricardo Pereira was lucky not to concede a penalty when he tripped PSV skipper Cody Gakpo in the box, but the referee waved play on.

The Dutch side sat back and seemed happy to take a draw, with Leicester struggling to create goalscoring opportunities, but the result extended their unbeaten run at home in Europe to 10 games.

Last season's FA Cup winners are out of that competition this term and are currently 10th in the Premier League, leaving the Europa Conference League as their only chance of lifting a trophy this year.