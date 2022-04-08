Aston Villa v Tottenham: Team news

Forward Danny Ings will return for Aston Villa after missing the Wolves loss for the birth of his child.

Defenders Kortney Hause and Lucas Digne should also be available, while Marvelous Nakamba will return to the squad after four months out.

Tottenham wing-back Sergio Reguilon returns from a knee injury, but this game comes too soon for Ryan Sessegnon.

Midfielder Oliver Skipp has suffered a relapse of his hip issue, while Japhet Tanganga is out for the season.

Choose your Villa line-up to face Spurs

Pick your Tottenham XI