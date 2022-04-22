Lage on Champions League, Moutinho and Burnley

Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Wolves' trip to Burnley on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Ruben Neves remains unavailable and Lage confirmed that Daniel Podence and Max Kilman are also out.

Lage thinks Wolves have “missed a big chance” to qualify for the Champions League but is still targeting European football: “We’ll never know if we will get a better chance. But there are 18 points left and we want to fight for the right to play European football next season.”

Portugal midfielder Joao Moutinho “wants to stay” but Lage is unable to give an update on contract talks, with his deal due to expire in the summer.

On recovering from a disappointing defeat by Newcastle in their last game: “Every time we come off a bad game, my team give me a good answer. We are motivated to get three points, just like Burnley are motivated to try to stay in the league. It’s up to us to play.”

On opponents Burnley, who have picked up four points from two games since boss Sean Dyche was sacked: “They are running for survival. With or without Dyche, they are always hard to play against. It will be a hard place to play but we are running for our own goals.”

