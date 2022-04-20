Jordan Chamberlain, editor of Empire of the Kop, external

It says a lot that when Mohamed Salah scores twice and gets an assist, Liverpool's man of the match by quite a distance was a midfielder without a goal involvement.

Thiago's performance against Manchester United wasn't just good; it was the stuff of legend.

Fans will be talking about the manner Liverpool's pint-sized Spaniard waltzed, danced and passed through United for years to come.

So good was Thiago that the whole of Anfield rose for his substitution, with Paul Scholes, a midfielder who would undoubtedly recognise the brilliance of the 31-year-old, even rising to his feet in ovation.

Xabi Alonso was a brilliant midfielder for Liverpool between 2004 and 2009, but I can safely say that Thiago is better.

The most technically-gifted footballer I've seen at Liverpool during the Premier League era - and the most aesthetically pleasing to boot.

Keep Thiago fit and the quadruple is very much on.