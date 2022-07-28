Klopp on Community Shield, injuries and getting over last season
- Published
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Community Shield against Manchester City.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Alisson won't feature on Saturday but should be available to face Fulham. Diogo Jota "will take a while" to recover from injury.
On the Community Shield, he said: "It’s the last domestic cup competition we didn’t win yet so we will give it a try."
On how seriously he will take the match: "It’s a very important game. We have to prepare a season we cannot ignore that."
The German added "we have to extend our pre-season into the season" and confirmed another friendly will be played the day after the Premier League opener.
Klopp said it took him a day to get over last season and added: "We played an incredibly high level, we were consistent and played good football often. We fought hard and these are all things we have to do again."
On Roberto Firmino's future, he said: "He is crucial for us. Bobby is the heart and soul of this team."
Klopp praised the addition of Fabio Carvalho as a technical, creative player and said "we will have a lot of fun with him".
On Sadio Mane's exit: "He told us he wanted a new challenge. He told us early enough and we accepted it. We had time to prepare that and that's what we did."