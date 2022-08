Dundee United head coach Jack Ross makes three changes to the side left reeling by Thursday's 7-0 humbling by AZ Alkmaar, with former Scotland striker Steven Fletcher dropping to the bench along with Craig Sibbald, whose fellow midfielder, Dylan Levitt, misses out against Heart of Midlothian at Tynecastle.

Matthew Cudjoe is promoted to central midfield, Glenn Middleton is back on the wing, while Ross Graham returns to the defence.