Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Crystal Palace put in a very good performance against Liverpool on Monday, but when the Reds went down to 10 men you just wondered whether the Eagles could have taken the game to them with their numerical advantage.

Palace will still gain a lot of confidence from that result, though, and they will be looking to get their first win of the season here.

Villa will fancy their chances too, and they were much improved against Everton after losing to Bournemouth on the opening day.

It was a blow for Steven Gerrard to lose defender Diego Carlos to a long-term Achilles injury, and he has to decide whether to pick Emiliano Buendia in midfield over Philippe Coutinho, who did not do much in the first two games.

This is a hard one to call either way, so I am going to go for a draw.

GK's prediction: 0-1

Find out how GK and Sutton think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go and vote here