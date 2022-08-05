Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has a detailed list of key points if there is to be success at Stamford Bridge this season.

"To have a good season, Chelsea need three things to happen: Kai Havertz has to keep on playing well," Nevin told BBC Sport.

"Their full-backs have to stay fit. Reece James and Ben Chilwell were out for long periods last season and they were badly missed, because that is where lots of their creativity came from.

"The third thing is they absolutely need to sign another major centre-back to go with Kalidou Koulibaly. That's what they are trying to do, but if they don't get one, they won't be competitive."

