Pep Guardiola says Manchester City now have the "charisma" to attract the biggest players in the world, as proven with the signing of Erling Haaland.

On the Premier League's biggest summer signing, he told Football Focus: "We can't deny how incredibly talented he is.

"And from what I've seen of him so far is that he's a huge competitor and every transition is incredible.

"But we've had a lot of legends here, who have all made big contributions."

Speaking about what might have deterred previous big-name footballers signing for City, Guardiola added: "Maybe they chose another club because the charisma at Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich was higher than us.

"We are still new in the highest hierarchy of Europe, just one decade in comparison to their long history.

"So to have one of the best strikers come here shows we've done really well and shows our charisma and standing."

