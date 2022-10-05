Crystal Palace have failed to score in their past three Premier League matches against Leeds United (D1 L2), after a 4-1 home win over them in November 2020.

Leeds haven't won in their past six visits to Selhurst Park in the league, after a three-match winning run between 1994 and 2006.

Crystal Palace have scored the first goal in four of their past six Premier League games, conceding first in one, with the other finishing 0-0. The only game they've won in this run is the one they went behind in.