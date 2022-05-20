Lage to face the press before final game

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Bruno Lage’s last pre-match press conference this season might be quite unusual. Sometimes for games like this one, in which the rest of the world outside Wolves and their fans sees Lage’s team almost as bystanders, the manager can end up fielding more questions about their celebrated opponents than his own team. That can be a fairly uncomfortable experience, although on this occasion given Wolves’ recent form you might be forgiven for thinking it would be a relief.

Lage having been one of the more loquacious new coaches to have appeared in the Premier League in recent years, and generally a pretty good sport, he’ll probably satisfy all requests today.

In any case, though, the more serious questions surrounding Wolves may take all summer to answer. Lage may not be the man who provides the answers anyway, given that – like many other clubs these days – he is not in sole charge of recruiting players for next season’s squad.

Those answers in turn will obviously depend very heavily on how much Wolves are prepared to invest this summer, and what proportion of that proposed spending is dependent on selling players first, as has at times been hinted over the last year.

Therefore, any updates on likely departures – principally Ruben Neves – will be keenly awaited today, and the futures of Adama Traore and Francisco Trincao are also worth considering, as their unfulfilling mirror-image loans come to an end.

With so many uncertainties, is Lage able to have even the general shape of next season’s squad clearly in mind – let alone whether he can expand it to the size he would prefer?