One point. One more Villa goal on the final day. One fewer Manchester City goal. That's how close Liverpool came to a shot at unparalleled perfection.

While quadruple dreams are over, with the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and a Premier League runners-up finish already in the bag, it's a successful season regardless of the outcome of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

How devastated are you about missing out on the title to City by the narrowest of margins - for a second time in four seasons? And will that blow damage the Reds' confidence for the final in Paris?

Or are you confident Klopp's "mentality monsters" will bounce back to be crowned kings of Europe for a seventh time?

