Arsenal need swift recovery to seal Champions League return

Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Arsenal must recover quickly from a north London derby where nothing went right and Spurs turned up the heat in the battle for the top four and a place in next season’s Champions League.

Manager Mikel Arteta was furious with the officials after the game, not even allowing himself to speak about specific decisions.

It is a fair guess, however, that his anger came from referee Paul Tierney’s decision to award a penalty for Cedric Soares’ nudge on Son Heung-min and the second yellow awarded against Rob Holding for a block on the South Korean that saw him sent off after 33 minutes.

Gabriel’s late injury also struck further at Arsenal’s defensive resources, but Arteta has one major positive to point at when he starts to pick his players up again.

Arsenal’s task is clear and in their own hands. If they win at Newcastle United and at home against Everton they are in the Champions League.

This has to be the big goal for Arsenal, because it would be a bitter disappointment if they missed out at the last gasp after being in pole position for so long and with no European football this season to act as any sort of distraction.

