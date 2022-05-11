Chelsea talking point: Three points needed from old rivalry

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Chelsea travel to Leeds later needing a win to ensure third place stays within their control. They face off against an old rival themselves in desperate need of three points. A strong performance is also a must to take any semblance of form into the FA Cup final.

One question is whether Romelu Lukaku retains his place in the starting XI, having notched a much-needed double in the ultimately disappointing 2-2 draw with Wolves. The Belgian could well be a difference-maker at Wembley on Saturday and another goal or two would give Thomas Tuchel a big decision to make.

What Chelsea's new owners, the Clearlake-Boehly group, may not necessarily know is that, other than this Premier League game at Elland Road being of high importance, there is a huge historic rivalry between the two teams stretching back to the 1960s.

In an era when both clubs were contending for trophies, Peter Osgood's Chelsea team and Billy Bremner's Leeds also had a passion for kicking 10 lumps out of each other. The mutual enmity culminated in 1970's FA Cup final replay, which Chelsea dramatically won 2-1 in extra time. The two games were famous for a series of rough challenges from both sides that in today's game would have resulted in least half a dozen red cards.

The rivalry has continued in bad temper ever since and the London team's supporters will be keen to ensure their northern counterparts once again return to the Championship.