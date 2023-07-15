Matt Ritchie said Newcastle's pre-season win over Gateshead was a "good test" but said there is room for improvement.

The Magpies fought back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 thanks to goals from Elliott Anderson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Jay Turner-Cooke.

After the game, Ritchie told BBC Radio Newcastle: "It was a really good test early in pre-season and good to get back into the routine and back on the pitch.

"There were some positives and the turnaround was never the plan to go two behind but we were good in passages, there’s work to do but it was a good start.

"They started better than us. We had some really good chances in the first half and probably could have put the game today but they score right on half-time to go two [nil up] and it becomes difficult for us. But we responded really well. The lads played some good stuff but there is room for improvement for sure."

Ritchie is looking forward to another pre-season and his eighth campaign at St James' Park.

He said: "I finished last season personally injured so I was still doing rehab in the break. I’m really pleased with where I am physically and the lads have come back in excellent condition. We set high demands on each other and the group is in a really good place.

"Everyone knows the situation that I found myself in. I was coming to the end of my contact then had a year option that was in the club’s hands. The manager and the club made me feel that I was valued and that I have a role to play and I’m excited about that.

"I never expected to stay for eight seasons but Um thoroughly enjoying my time here. Its an amazing place to be at the moment and hopefully I can be part of something special this season."