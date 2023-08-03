Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom said there are no hard feelings towards Iliman Ndiaye after he left the club for Marseille.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield's Blades Heaven podcast about whether he feels let down by the striker, Heckingbottom said: "Not at all. It's his boyhood club, it's his dream club.

"Hopefully he goes on and has the time of his life at Marseille, similar to what Billy [Sharp] did when he came back to Sheffield United."

Listen to Blades Heaven on BBC Sounds