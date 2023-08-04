Eddie Howe says he "misses" Allan Saint-Maximin after the former Newcastle forward completed his move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

The 26-year-old was the Magpies' talisman for two seasons before Howe's arrival but found himself on the fringes as Newcastle stormed up the table last year.

Despite that, Howe accepts his departure is something the squad will feel.

"I was speaking about this only yesterday with the staff," said Howe. "I do miss Allan, I miss managing him and working him.

"When you work with someone for that length of time you build an understanding and togetherness.

"I loved finding ways to try and make his game better. Like I say, I do miss him and I think the squad will feel the same."