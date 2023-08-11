Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC, external

Where will we finish? Fourth to sixth. I believe this would be considered a very good back-to-back season of European football with fifth potentially still getting you Champions League football. It would show growth and would allow us take the next step in the project.

Young talent to break through? Elliot Anderson is ready for first team football. The 20-yar-old was arguably our best player over pre-season and it could be his time to set the Premier League alight! Also keep an eye on Lewis Miley too.

Who needs to move on? We have a few players that are surplus to requirements, Ryan Fraser has been banished from the first team and has been training with the under-21s for over six months, Isaac Hayden and Jeff Hendrick have no future at the club either.

Happy with you manager? Absolutely! Eddie Howe is going nowhere and the fans are 100% behind him. We love 'Wor Eddie!'

Who will be your best signing? Tough one, but I think Harvey Barnes will surprise a lot of people this season. He has looked brilliant since arriving at the club and his goal and assists will elevate the team in games next season.

What are you most looking forward to? The Champions League Draw! I can't wait to see who we draw and to hear that music played at the stadium. It's been far too long!

