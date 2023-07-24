Chelsea's expectations of a positive season under Mauricio Pochettino should be tempered with the possibility that they could take time to adapt to life under their new manager, says Scotland captain Rachel Corsie.

The Blues changed managers twice last term, finishing 12th in the Premier League, and have now turned to the former Spurs and Paris St-Germain boss.

Asked if this is a transitional campaign for Chelsea or if they need to be challenging towards the top of the table immediately, Corsie told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "It's a difficult one, but I think it's a little bit of both.

"The board and the fans have a huge expectation and that can really dictate the pressure that forms on the manager. I think there's an expectation they'll have a good season, but there does need to be some leniency towards how quickly they expect that to come.

"Everyone knows how good a manager Pochettino is, he has a clear style and knows what he wants from players in certain positions, and therefore I think they need to have a bit of tolerance for the fact that it might not come together quickly.

"There are a few new faces in there, so even just those players getting settled at the club and into that rhythm - I think just don't expect Chelsea to start as the front-runner, but I do think there's an expectation on them to have a good season and get back to competing up there.

"Top six is definitely something they will be going after."

