We asked for your thoughts on how Spurs should replace record-breaking captain Harry Kane, who has joined German Champions Bayern Munich for an initial £86.4m.

Here are some of your responses:

Nick: Spurs have Richarlison, who would do well given a protracted run in the team. Then there is Dane Scarlett, another product of the youth academy - so why not give him the same chance that Kane was given as a youth player? Similarly Troy Parrett, who has been perpetually out on loan. Seems better than spending vast amounts on forwards who may not fit in.

Chris: Richarlison should be given ample opportunity now to perform. He was played out of position previously. Give the lad a good run, Ange.

Alex: I think Jonathan David is a good shout to sign as Kane’s replacement. Third in the Ligue 1 top scorers list last season and won’t command a huge fee.

Adam: We've got to bring in Ivan Toney despite his ban. His stats are great and he has similar attributes to Kane. He'll slot straight in when he's available in January.

Coxy: Spurs still have plenty of attacking talent. They need to bank the money, not go mad spending as they did after Gareth Bale left. Keep the powder dry, give Postecoglou time to settle in and try to build something like Pochettino did what seems like a lifetime ago!

Elijah: I don’t think Spurs need to spend money on a striker. Although he was dreadful last season, Richarlison could have a good one this time, especially as it seems like he fits the system more than Kane. Of course, Richarlison won’t give us 30-plus goals a season like we’re used to, but many teams - such as Chelsea - don’t have 'elite' strikers either.