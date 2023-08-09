Emma Jones, BBC Radio London

I think every opposing team last season knew what Aleksandar Mitrovic could do, but still could not stop him scoring 14 goals in the Premier League.

However, Fulham were also forced to show that they could play, and win, without him, while he served a lengthy ban.

So does a Fulham without Mitrovic have to play differently, and therefore offer another kind of challenge to opponents that might surprise them? Possibly. And can they win without him? Certainly.

But even if Fulham's opponents know what to expect from him, and from the rest of the team this season, I think the kind of exciting, attacking football they can play should be encouraged and will lead to more success.