St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is targeting a cup run and the finances that come with it, as his side prepare to face Motherwell in the Viaplay Cup on Saturday.

Robinson has pedigree in the domestic cups - the now-Buddies boss guided Motherwell to both cup finals in the 2017-18 season, and would love to carry the Paisley side's excellent early-season form into the League Cup.

“The reality is we are probably not going to win the league this season, but you have always got a chance in cup competitions because they are one-off games where anything can happen," Robinson said.

“It raises the profile of the football club, it brings finances in, and it alerts players that it’s a platform to go on to bigger things, and you are in the spotlight.

“You get a lot of attention and publicity the further you go in the competition; there is certainly a big goal from our point of view to progress as far as we can.

“It raises the profile of everybody, helps to attract players and puts cash into the coffers that we can use to strengthen the squad and grow the numbers and grow the football club as a whole.

“We have good quality in the squad but a few more numbers would be great and a cup run helps. It eases the pressure on finances and allows people to support even more than they do.”