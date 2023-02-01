We asked for your reaction to Arsenal's business on deadline day and whether the Gunners strengthened suffieciently.

Here are some of your comments:

Kevin: A good window for the Gunners. Trossard for £21m is a good bit of business at that price. Jorginho for me was the best piece of business - a steal at £12m. Hugely experienced and fantastic backup for Xhaka and Partey with Elneny out.

Dez: Slightly disappointed that we didn't get our main targets. But we have added to the squad in areas that were needed. I feel as if we are going to be a midfielder short after letting Sambi leave on loan (though he needed the game time and Palace will be a great place to learn). Hopefully we don't regret not being more assertive in the market.

Tanay: A shrewd transfer window. Smart moves rather then wasting money like Chelsea. Trossard already looking like the real deal and Jorginho is a proven serial winner. An exciting second half of the season awaits us.

Dan: Overall a pretty good window. A lot of rumours flying around and clubs hiking the price up after initial bids. It was good to see Edu and Arsenal not be sucked into paying large sums for unproven players. Save that money for summer spending. Jorginho deal could prove vital to winning the title!

Steve: Jorginho has had a fantastic career but is he really the answer for Arsenal even as a squad player? He has never suited the high intensity game we currently play so I wonder what he will add. Even more puzzling is the decision to loan Lokonga to Palace, leaving us, once again, one down on holding midfield players. Let’s hope Partey and Xhaka stay fit.