Livingston v Kilmarnock: Team news

Kilmarnock's Liam Donnelly has had a scan on his knee and is a doubt but Ash Taylor has shrugged off a knock. Chris Stokes and Fraser Murray are back in the squad but Ben Chrisene (knee) and Innes Cameron and Jeriel Dorsett (both hamstring) remain out while loan player Jordan Jones will return to parent club Wigan on completion of paperwork.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "In the context [of Kyle Lafferty's sudden exit], I wouldn't have allowed Oli Shaw to go to Barnsley last week. It wasn't announced until Monday at the request of Barnsley.

"The Kyle thing was unfortunate, the timing of it all, and we move on from it. Oli could have signed a pre-contract with another club and seen his contract out but it was a good opportunity for Oli as he hadn't really been playing regularly."