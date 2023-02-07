'I would accept relegation if the players at least showed some fight'

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

Another week, another pitiful result for Motherwell.

At this point I'm almost at a loss for words. I want it to work in Steven Hammell’s favour, but we haven’t won in the league since October.

If I was one of the new signings I would be holding my head thinking 'What have I got myself into?'

We play Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup on Saturday then St Mirren in the Premiership next Wednesday and I can't honestly say I expect any wins for us.

The fan protest banner that appeared outside Fir Park was correct; the players need to take responsibility for the complete lack of passion and desire to represent the club they’re displaying.

I honestly don’t know what the answer is to fix our woes at this stage. It is scary times ahead for the Steelmen and if this is the season we do go down I could accept it if the boys showed some resilience and fight in the battle to stay up.

Until fans see that from them on the pitch, I can see it turning very sour very fast.

The club may not mean much to the players, but it means everything to us fans and our fate is in their and Hammell’s hands.