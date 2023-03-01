Sutton's prediction: 2-0

My 606 co-host Robbie Savage says Erik ten Hag is the best manager in the world following Manchester United's Carabao Cup triumph.

Ten Hag is doing an excellent job, but I can't help thinking Robbie has got a bit carried away there, just for a change.

I can see why Manchester United fans are getting excited about what is to come, though. I also see them winning this tie pretty comfortably.

West Ham United got a big win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, but they are still in trouble at the bottom of the Premier League table and they will definitely make changes with their weekend trip to Brighton in mind.

The Hammers looked more like the team they were last season with the way they attacked Forest, but we might see their second string at Old Trafford and the result will reflect that, with a routine home win.

Adele's prediction: 2-1

Marcus Rashford has been scoring some good goals, and lots of them too.

Paul's prediction: 0-1

West Ham didn't sign me but I could never ever back Manchester United to win, I dislike them so much! I just hope they rest some players for this game.

