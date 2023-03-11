Rangers v Raith Rovers stat pack
- Published
Raith Rovers have only beaten Rangers once at Ibrox since 1959, but it was the last time the sides met in the Scottish Cup - a 2-1 triumph for the Kirkcaldy outfit in 2015.
Michael Beale's side beat another Championship side in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup, eventually seeing off a battling Partick Thistle 3-2.
Raith have already beat Premiership opposition to reach the quarter-finals, sweeping aside Motherwell 3-1 at Stark's Park in the fifth round.