Hearts to stick with reduced Old Firm allocations

Hearts will continue to give Rangers and Celtic reduced ticket allocations at Tynecastle next season in order to accommodate more of their own fans.

The two Glasgow sides, along with Hibernian, used to get the entire 3,500-capacity Roseburn Stand for away matches against Hearts.

However, last season Hearts cut the Old Firm's allocation to two of the five sections of the away stand - less than 1500 seats - in order to tap into increased demand from their own support.

Hibs were the only side granted the entire Roseburn last term as part of an agreement between the two Edinburgh sides that they will both allocate each other a full stand for derby matches.

And Hearts have now confirmed the reduced Celtic and Rangers allowance will remain in place. The club say more than 12,500 season tickets have already been sold and because demand remains high, season tickets in the Roseburn Stand will go on sale to Hearts supporters from Tuesday morning and be valid for matches against all league opponents except Hibs.