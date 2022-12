The Kelly effect.

Between the two Livi Kelly's, Sean and Stephen, the pair have been involed in just under half of the West Lothian side's Scottish Premiership goals.

With seven involvements in the 15 goals David Martindale's side have scored, it's safe to say, what would Livi do without the Kelly's?

Sean has netted three goals and grabbed two assists, while Stephen has a goal and an assist to his name.