Atletico Madrid are willing to listen to offers for 22-year-old Portugal forward Joao Felix, who was a summer target for Manchester United. (Cedena SER via Express), external

Meanwhile, United are confident forward Marcus Rashford and right-back Diogo Dalot will extend their contracts at Old Trafford. They are among several players whose deals expire in the summer, including goalkeeper David de Gea, left-back Luke Shaw and striker Cristiano Ronaldo. (90min), external

