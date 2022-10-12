C﻿live Lindsay, BBC Sport Scotland

Given the perceived gap in quality between the squads, fans and the Italian media will fully expect Fiorentina to repeat the ease of their win at Tynecastle despite their domestic woes.

While some big-name clubs have a tendency to use the Conference League for squad rotation, there is little chance of that considering Fiorentina are still recovering from a poor start to the group stage and the fact they view this as important competition for their club.

They showed in Edinburgh they have enough firepower to slice through a Hearts defence shorn of key central defenders and who have conceded nine goals in three games.