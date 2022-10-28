Antonio Conte says that VAR is cutting the "emotion" from football and says it should be "impossible" to make mistakes with the use of the technology.

The Italian was enraged after Harry Kane’s winning goal against Sporting Lisbon was ruled out by VAR for being offside on Tuesday - a goal that would have secured a 2-1 win and their place in the last-16 of the Champions League.

"I haven’t changed my mind," Conte said after reflecting on the decision.

"I was very clear after the game what I said. It’s simple. My feeling about the situation that happened is the same. The decision is really wrong and they made big damage to us."

The Spurs boss compared the use of VAR to his time in Serie A coaching Inter Milan, where he says he was relaxed and confident that the correct decisions would be made.

"It’s impossible to make mistakes with VAR, you have a screen and time," Conte added. "For this reason I don’t like VAR.

"To wait five to six minutes it means you have confusion in your mind. I justify the mistake of the referee. It was incredible that the VAR didn’t block Hugo Lloris. Why? It was so clear. Another big, big mistake. We are talking about situations that are so clear. We have to find an answer. I hope to see honesty. To make a mistake with VAR, I don’t want to say what I think.

"You're already celebrating and then you have to stay five minutes for the decision of the VAR. This is not football. You cut the emotion of everybody, especially the players.

"I hope in every situation to see honesty. I only ask for this. But to make mistakes with VAR, it means you're really, really... I don't want to say what I think."