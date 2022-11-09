T﻿homas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Hearts will be disappointed. They gave themselves a chance of taking points with a good defensive performance for the most part, but they were too loose with the ball to cause Rangers serious problems.

On the positive side, centre-back Kye Rowles played his first 90 minutes since August after recovering from injury and was outstanding.

Given their horrid luck with injuries and the extra games they've played in Europe, to only be two points off third place is a good return. They are only four points off where they were at the same stage last season.

If they can beat Livingston at the weekend, they can be pleased with their first half of the season given how many players have been on the sidelines.