Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi, speaking to Match of the Day: "I'm very happy. It is a big, big, big win for us. A very difficult and animated game but I think we deserved to win. We had a lot of chances to score in the first half before Wolves' first goal. I'm very happy.

"We played in our style. Before the game I didn't hope to see this quality of play and for this I'm happy."

On scoring more goals: "We have many goals to achieve to score more for us, to win more games in a row, and to play always better and better. Against the three attackers of Wolves today it was very difficult to defend. I'm happy for these two things."