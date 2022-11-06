You’ve been reacting to Wolves appointing former Spain manager Julen Lopetegui as their new boss.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

G﻿ill: The whole managerial search at Wolves certainly seems to have been a fiasco at times, but they appear to be getting a manager they have had on their radar for some time. Also, it appears to have come along because of changes in Lopetegui’s circumstances rather than Wolves’ desperation.

J﻿ames: That's a very good appointment for Wolves, and much needed too. Goes to show the pulling power of the Premier League. They've had awful luck with injuries, but the transfer business at Molineux for the past two seasons or so has been, frankly, baffling. Stating the obvious here, but the first job is to get them scoring again - they aren't creative enough in the midfield and really lack a decent forward.

G﻿erry: Interesting appointment for Wolves. I thought they would have opted for a manager with proven Premier League experience like Sean Dyche. He knows exactly what is required to stay up. Anyway, let’s hope it all goes to plan - good luck.

E﻿lvis: He was Real Madrid manager for four months. He managed 14 games (W6 D2 L6). Nothing to write home about. Next!

D﻿ave: We've had to wait (no fault of Julen - family should come first), but this is very good news. Just hope it boosts the boys to play a bit better before he takes over. Welcome, Julen!