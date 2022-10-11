Dundee United 1-0 Hibernian: Analysis

Jack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

Back-to-back wins, up to eleventh, has the new-manager bounce finally arrived at Tannadice?

United won't really mind the nature of the win as it lifted them off of bottom, but they only had one shot on target.

They had 36% of possession, conceded 18 shots, and watched Hibs zip the ball around them for large chunks of the game.

The home side's defensive shape was well-organised, though, with Craig Sibbald and Dylan Levitt's positional discipline allowing their side to break quickly.