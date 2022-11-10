West Ham v Leicester: Head-to-head stats
- Published
West Ham have won three of their past four Premier League games against Leicester, as many as they had in their previous 16 against them.
Leicester have kept just one clean sheet in their 15 Premier League away games against West Ham.
Michail Antonio has been involved in five goals in his past four Premier League starts against Leicester (4 goals, 1 assist), with four of these coming at London Stadium.
The Foxes have lost their past two Premier League visits to London Stadium.