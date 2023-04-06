I haven't enjoyed wins, says Goldson - gossip

Rangers defender Connor Goldson says this season has been so frustrating that he has hasn't even enjoyed some of the victories. (Scottish Sun)

Ex-Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is enjoying being a Feyenoord fan as they close on their first title since 2017 so much that he has put his managerial ambitions on hold. (Scottish Daily Express)

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd says his old club would be top of the league if Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi swapped teams. (The Scotsman)

Ibrox legend Barry Ferguson reckons Rangers boss Michael Beale will spring a surprise on Celtic with his starting line-up this weekend. (Go Radio via Daily Record)

Read the rest of Thursday's gossip